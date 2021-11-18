Heartland Votes
Cold night ahead for the Heartland.

By Grant Dade
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday Evening Heartland. Skies have cleared and the winds will begin to relax this evening, allowing temperatures to fall rapidly. Readings will drop into the middle 30s during the evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the middle to upper 20s.

Friday will be mostly sunny and chilly. Highs will struggle to reach the upper 40s and lower 50s. Clouds will begin to increase Friday evening allowing for temperatures to remain warmer tomorrow night. Lows by Saturday will be in the lower to middle 30s.

