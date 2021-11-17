Vehicle fire briefly blocked Purchase Parkway at Kentucky-Tennessee state line

FULTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A vehicle fire blocked the southbound lanes of the Purchase Parkway at the Kentucky-Tennessee state line for approximately 30 minutes Wednesday morning.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), the vehicle fire was on the Tennessee side of the state line.

The site is now clear.

At one point, Fulton County Sheriff’s deputies rerouted southbound traffic off the parkway at U.S. 51 Fulton exit 1.

