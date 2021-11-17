Heartland Votes
Vehicle fire briefly blocked Purchase Parkway at Kentucky-Tennessee state line

At one point, Fulton County Sheriff’s deputies rerouted southbound traffic off the parkway at...
At one point, Fulton County Sheriff's deputies rerouted southbound traffic off the parkway at U.S. 51 Fulton exit 1.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FULTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A vehicle fire blocked the southbound lanes of the Purchase Parkway at the Kentucky-Tennessee state line for approximately 30 minutes Wednesday morning.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), the vehicle fire was on the Tennessee side of the state line.

The site is now clear.

At one point, Fulton County Sheriff’s deputies rerouted southbound traffic off the parkway at U.S. 51 Fulton exit 1.

