Vacant house fire in Williamson Co. under investigation

On Tuesday, November 16, a vacant mobile home caught on fire.
On Tuesday, November 16, a vacant mobile home caught on fire.(KFVS)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 12:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - In western Williamson County, a fire destroyed a single wide mobile home in a mobile park on Tuesday, November 16, around 9 p.m.

The home was located at County Line Road and Route 13.

A witness that lives across the street told Heartland News that they heard loud noises and then looked out their window to see the mobile home overtaken by flames.

Neighbors said the house had been vacant for at least a couple of years and no one was living there.

Firefighters worked quickly to put out the fire to prevent it from spreading to nearby homes.

An extra tanker truck was brought in to help supply more water.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

