United Way of Southeast Mo. executive director facing felony DWI charge after crash

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The executive director of the United Way of Southeast Missouri faces two court appearances later this month, one for a felony DWI charge and the other in an effort to keep her driver’s license.

Heartland News recently learned about the events leading up to Elizabeth Shelton’s arrest, which happened in mid-September.

According to court records, Shelton was involved in a two-vehicle crash along a stretch of North Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau.

The arriving officer reported she showed signs of impairment, reportedly falling against her vehicle as she walked and slurring her speech as she talked.

At the police station, that same officer said Shelton refused to fully comply with a breathalyzer test.

A month later, the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Shelton with felony driving while intoxicated.

The complaint references two prior DWI convictions back in the mid 1990s as contributing factors in the felony charge.

Before that charge came down, Shelton herself filed a petition in court to keep her driver’s license from being revoked. The board president of the United Way got involved in that civil case, writing a letter of support on Shelton’s behalf.

Dated after the incident, but before the filing of the felony charge, Adrienne Henry called Shelton a reliable member of the community and said, “the loss of her driving privileges would create a large burden on not only Ms. Shelton but the organization and the thousands of people throughout southeast Missouri who depend on United Way.”

Late on Wednesday afternoon, we received a statement from the United Way Board.

It indicated board members are aware of the incident involving Elizabeth Shelton’s arrest. It reads:

“The United Way of Southeast Missouri Board of Directors is aware of an incident involving our Executive Director and will continue to monitor the case. Ms. Shelton has our support throughout the duration of the process, and we will evaluate at the culmination of the legal proceedings. The United Way of SEMO remains committed to the communities we serve, our partners, and our team.”

Shelton heads to court in her effort to keep her driver’s license on Nov. 22, then faces a judge on the felony count on Nov. 23.

