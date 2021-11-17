Heartland Votes
Advertisement

United Way of Southeast Mo. executive director facing felony DWI charge after crash

Elizabeth Shelton, executive director of the United Way of Southeast Missouri, is facing a DWI...
Elizabeth Shelton, executive director of the United Way of Southeast Missouri, is facing a DWI charge after a two-vehicle crash in mid-September.(Cape Girardeau Police Department)
By Kathy Sweeney
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The executive director of the United Way of Southeast Missouri faces two court appearances later this month, one for a felony DWI charge and the other in an effort to keep her driver’s license.

Heartland News recently learned about the events leading up to Elizabeth Shelton’s arrest, which happened in mid-September.

According to court records, Shelton was involved in a two-vehicle crash along a stretch of North Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau.

The arriving officer reported she showed signs of impairment, reportedly falling against her vehicle as she walked and slurring her speech as she talked.

At the police station, that same officer said Shelton refused to fully comply with a breathalyzer test.

A month later, the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Shelton with felony driving while intoxicated.

The complaint references two prior DWI convictions back in the mid 1990s as contributing factors in the felony charge.

Before that charge came down, Shelton herself filed a petition in court to keep her driver’s license from being revoked. The board president of the United Way got involved in that civil case, writing a letter of support on Shelton’s behalf.

Dated after the incident, but before the filing of the felony charge, Adrienne Henry called Shelton a reliable member of the community and said, “the loss of her driving privileges would create a large burden on not only Ms. Shelton but the organization and the thousands of people throughout southeast Missouri who depend on United Way.”

Late on Wednesday afternoon, we received a statement from the United Way Board.

It indicated board members are aware of the incident involving Elizabeth Shelton’s arrest. It reads:

“The United Way of Southeast Missouri Board of Directors is aware of an incident involving our Executive Director and will continue to monitor the case. Ms. Shelton has our support throughout the duration of the process, and we will evaluate at the culmination of the legal proceedings. The United Way of SEMO remains committed to the communities we serve, our partners, and our team.”

Shelton heads to court in her effort to keep her driver’s license on Nov. 22, then faces a judge on the felony count on Nov. 23.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State and local police are investigating a shooting along Interstate 55 near Blytheville.
Good Samaritan shoots attacker in roadside shooting
Billy Millikan (second to left), owner of Shawnee Quick Mart in Shawneetown, takes a...
Lotto ticket worth $800K sold in Shawneetown, Ill.
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
We shared Ike the Panhandling Dog’s story a few months ago. Now, many in Ironton are mourning...
Ironton mourns Ike ‘the Famous Panhandling Dog’
An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday for missing Tennessee 3-year-old Noah Clare. He is believed...
Amber Alert issued for missing 3-year-old from Tennessee

Latest News

The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 148 new cases of COVID-19 and one...
148 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death reported in Cape Girardeau Co.
The City of Paducah Mourns the loss of their former Mayor Geraldine Biggs Montgomery.
City of Paducah mourns the passing of their former Mayor Gerry Montgomery
IDOT and ISP reminding drivers about upcoming winter weather.
Illinois Dept. of Transportation, state police remind drivers about upcoming winter weather
Lind said not all patients have a sibling with bone marrow compatible with their own, and...
SoutheastHEALTH hosts Be The Match event to bring awareness towards need for bone marrow donors