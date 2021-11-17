Southeast Mo. State fraternity member facing charge of felony rape second-degree

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Southeast Missouri State University student faces a felony rape charge following an incident last month at an off-campus fraternity house.

According to very detailed court documents, the victim told police the assault happened on October 23 during a party at the Theta Xi fraternity house at 915 College Hill Place.

The suspect is 22-year-old Paul Raymond Fears.

The fraternity member faces a felony count of rape in the second degree.

Cape Girardeau police arrested Fears on Wednesday afternoon, November 17. He’s being held on a $50,000 cash bond.

According to court documents, the victim said Fears brought her to his room during a party.

She told police he threw her onto his bed and began assaulting her.

The documents also indicate she told Fears several times to stop.

She said when she managed to get outside the house, she texted a roommate for help, then went to the hospital for treatment.

