Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Southeast Mo. State fraternity member facing charge of felony rape second-degree

Paul Fears was on Wednesday afternoon, November 17. He’s being held on a $50,000 cash bond.
Paul Fears was on Wednesday afternoon, November 17. He’s being held on a $50,000 cash bond.(KFVS)
By Brooke Buckner
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Southeast Missouri State University student faces a felony rape charge following an incident last month at an off-campus fraternity house.

According to very detailed court documents, the victim told police the assault happened on October 23 during a party at the Theta Xi fraternity house at 915 College Hill Place.

The suspect is 22-year-old Paul Raymond Fears.

The fraternity member faces a felony count of rape in the second degree.

Cape Girardeau police arrested Fears on Wednesday afternoon, November 17. He’s being held on a $50,000 cash bond.

According to court documents, the victim said Fears brought her to his room during a party.

She told police he threw her onto his bed and began assaulting her.

The documents also indicate she told Fears several times to stop.

She said when she managed to get outside the house, she texted a roommate for help, then went to the hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State and local police are investigating a shooting along Interstate 55 near Blytheville.
Good Samaritan shoots attacker in roadside shooting
Billy Millikan (second to left), owner of Shawnee Quick Mart in Shawneetown, takes a...
Lotto ticket worth $800K sold in Shawneetown, Ill.
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
We shared Ike the Panhandling Dog’s story a few months ago. Now, many in Ironton are mourning...
Ironton mourns Ike ‘the Famous Panhandling Dog’
An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday for missing Tennessee 3-year-old Noah Clare. He is believed...
Amber Alert issued for missing 3-year-old from Tennessee

Latest News

Southeast Health college of nursing and health sciences is teaming up with the nonprofit Be The...
SoutheastHEALTH hosts Be The Match event to bring awareness towards need for bone marrow donors
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating an officer-involved shooting.
Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
The Egyptian Health Department reported seven new positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday,...
Egyptian Health Dept. reported 7 new cases of COVID-19
The Southern Seven Health Department reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, November 17.
Southern 7 Health Dept. reports 23 new cases of COVID-19