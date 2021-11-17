SoutheastHEALTH hosts Be The Match event to bring awareness towards need for bone marrow donors

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A bone marrow transplant can mean the difference between life and death for some patients with cancer, blood diseases or immune deficiencies.

That’s why SoutheastHEALTH College of Nursing and Health Sciences is teaming up with the nonprofit Be The Match to bring awareness to the need for bone marrow donors.

“Everybody does not have an equal outcome to find a match if they need a donor,” said Be The Match Recruitment Coordinator Cortni Lind.

Lind said not all patients have a sibling with bone marrow compatible with their own, and that’s why it’s critical to have a diverse population on the bone marrow donor registry.

“We’re looking for donors that are between the ages of 18 and 40, in general good health, and most importantly willing and committed to stay on the registry until their 61 if they ever get the call save the life of somebody that needs a lifesaving stem cells,” said Lind.

Jared Barker, a student from SoutheastHEALTH College of Nursing, is raising awareness about the need for bone marrow donors.

“I felt like if I had the ability to try to help someone, then I also had the responsibility if I’m healthy enough to be able to donate to somebody that’s not quite as fortunate, then I want to be able to do that,” Barker said.

All you need to do to join the donor registry is to click here to sign up.

A simple cheek swab is enough to determine your bone marrow type. From there, you’re entered into the registry to potentially become a donor.

One student who signed said the decision to join the registry was an easy one to make.

“Whenever I decided to be a part of this, it’s ultimately saving a life, which, I mean, it’s a life in general so you just think about it could be someone in your family and would you want someone to do the same, so just by thinking like that it just helps and just makes a difference,” said Hope Hartman, a SoutheastHEALTH student.

