Source confirms Rapper Young Dolph shot, killed at Memphis bakery

By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A large police presence is blocking traffic on Airways Boulevard following reports of rapper Young Dolph being shot at a Memphis bakery.

According to Memphis Police Department, a man was found dead at Makeda’s Homemade Cookies. Police have not confirmed if the rapper was killed but we have confirmed with a source close to the family that Dolph was murdered.

Several prominent media sources have also confirmed his death. MTV and The Breakfast Club have each posted to social media remembering the Memphis-based rapper.

RELATED | Memphis leaders, entertainment industry react to death of rapper Young Dolph

No suspect information is available at this time and police have not reported any additional injuries.

If you have information on this investigation, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

We have a crew on the scene working to learn more information.

This is not Dolph’s first experience with gun violence. The rapper was hospitalized in 2017 after being shot three times while in Hollywood.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

