Sikeston DPS: car break-ins on the rise

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Police say they’ve seen more car break-ins lately, but the chief said most of them happen because people aren’t locking their cars.

Sikeston Department of Public Safety Chief Jim McMillen said the department arrests a few people every month for getting into cars, and the best piece of advice he can give is to simply lock your doors.

“I think some studies out there say 90 percent of the cars that are hit are unlocked, so the more that we can get people to lock the doors, the less incentive there is for people to do this,” Chief McMillen said. “We try to do as much patrolling as we can in these neighborhoods of course.”

He said home security systems are a big help to the department when it comes to solving these crimes.

If you notice any tampering with your car, the chief said you should report it, even if nothing was stolen.

He said that’s because your information could help solve other nearby cases.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.