SEMI crash blocks KY 1837 in McCracken Co.

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - McCracken County Emergency Management reported an overturned SEMI truck is blocking a section of KY 1837/Old Lovelaceville Road in western McCracken County.

KY 1837/Old Lovelaceville Road is blocked near the McCracken-Ballard County line between Womble Road and Myers Road by the 0.5 mile marker.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) estimates that it will be two hours before the crash is cleared.

In the meantime, a detour has been established for travelers at this location.

