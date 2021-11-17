Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Researchers suggest future flu pandemic could be worse than COVID-19

Researchers suggest the world is currently not ready to deal with an influenza pandemic like...
Researchers suggest the world is currently not ready to deal with an influenza pandemic like the one in 1918.(CNN, POOL, HHS)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Public healthcare experts are warning nations across the globe to prepare for a future flu pandemic, researchers said in a series of reports on Wednesday.

The National Academy of Medicine suggests the world is currently not ready to deal with an influenza pandemic like the one in 1918.

The flu killed 50 million to 100 million people through 1919 during that pandemic.

Researchers say right now we are “woefully under-protected” against that scale of threat.

They recommend countries start developing next-generation vaccines and build up capacity levels in poor and middle-income nations.

One report suggests having 4 to 8 billion doses of flu vaccines ready to go during any given flu season.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Billy Millikan (second to left), owner of Shawnee Quick Mart in Shawneetown, takes a...
Lotto ticket worth $800K sold in Shawneetown, Ill.
State and local police are investigating a shooting along Interstate 55 near Blytheville.
Good Samaritan shoots attacker in roadside shooting
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
We shared Ike the Panhandling Dog’s story a few months ago. Now, many in Ironton are mourning...
Ironton mourns Ike ‘the Famous Panhandling Dog’
An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday for missing Tennessee 3-year-old Noah Clare. He is believed...
Amber Alert issued for missing 3-year-old from Tennessee

Latest News

A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
FILE — Norman 3X Butler, 26, a suspect in the slaying of Malcolm X, is escorted by detectives...
2 men to be cleared in 1965 assassination of Malcolm X
Target says its worker retention rate is high and it is not struggling to fill open positions.
Target avoids labor shortage, sees low turnover
Travis McMichael took the stand Wednesday in his murder trial. He, his father and a neighbor...
Man who shot Arbery testifies ‘to give my side of the story’
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating an officer-involved shooting.
Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Poplar Bluff, Mo.