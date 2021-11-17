Rain likely tonight. Clearing and cooler tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. A cold front is moving towards the area and this front will bring widespread showers and a few isolated thunderstorms later tonight. For this evening we will remain cloudy with scattered showers developing. Temperatures will remain mild ahead of the cold front with readings falling quickly once the front passes your area. Lows by morning will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Thursday will become mostly sunny with cooler temperatures. It will be breezy at times with winds gusting over 20MPH at times. Highs will reach the upper 40s and lower 50s.

