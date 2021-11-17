Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Rain likely tonight. Clearing and cooler tomorrow.

By Grant Dade
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. A cold front is moving towards the area and this front will bring widespread showers and a few isolated thunderstorms later tonight. For this evening we will remain cloudy with scattered showers developing. Temperatures will remain mild ahead of the cold front with readings falling quickly once the front passes your area. Lows by morning will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Thursday will become mostly sunny with cooler temperatures. It will be breezy at times with winds gusting over 20MPH at times. Highs will reach the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State and local police are investigating a shooting along Interstate 55 near Blytheville.
Good Samaritan shoots attacker in roadside shooting
Billy Millikan (second to left), owner of Shawnee Quick Mart in Shawneetown, takes a...
Lotto ticket worth $800K sold in Shawneetown, Ill.
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
We shared Ike the Panhandling Dog’s story a few months ago. Now, many in Ironton are mourning...
Ironton mourns Ike ‘the Famous Panhandling Dog’
An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday for missing Tennessee 3-year-old Noah Clare. He is believed...
Amber Alert issued for missing 3-year-old from Tennessee

Latest News

First Alert 5 p.m. forecast on 11/17
First Alert 5 p.m. forecast on 11/17
First Alert 4 p.m. forecast on 11/17
First Alert 4 p.m. forecast on 11/17
First Alert noon forecast on 11/17
First Alert noon forecast on 11/17
Beautiful fall day at Garden of the Gods in southern Illinois.
Last Warm Day Of The Week