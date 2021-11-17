Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Police say Liverpool attacker bought bomb parts for 6 months

This photo shows emergency services outside Liverpool Women's Hospital in Liverpool, England,...
This photo shows emergency services outside Liverpool Women's Hospital in Liverpool, England, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021.(Peter Byrne/PA via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 6:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — The suspect who was killed in a Liverpool taxi explosion spent at least six months buying components for a bomb and appears to have acted alone, British police said Wednesday.

Emad Al Swealmeen, 32, died when a blast ripped through the cab in which he was a passenger as it pulled up outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital on Sunday morning. The taxi driver was injured.

Russ Jackson, the head of counterterrorism policing for northwest England, said Al Swealmeen had rented a property in the city in April and been making “relevant purchases” for a device at least since then.

Jackson said investigators so far had not found any other people “of concern.”

Detectives are also piecing together details of Al Swealmeen’s life and say a relative told them he was born in Iraq. He applied for asylum in Britain in 2014, but was rejected, authorities said. It’s unclear what his legal status was at the time of the bombing.

Police have also confirmed that Al Swealmeen was treated in the past for mental illness.

Clergy at two Liverpool churches said Al Swealmeen had converted from Islam to Christianity and appeared to be sincere in his faith.

Joy Gambardella, a lay reader at the city’s Emmanuel Church, said Al Swealmeen had been a “committed Christian.”

“He used to love baking and he did a baking course. He also did pizza-making,” Gambardella said. “He used to make cakes for the church and sell them.

“I would never, ever expect he could have done something like that, ever.”

Investigators are still trying to determine the motive for the attack, and whether the Liverpool Women’s Hospital was the intended target.

The taxi driver, David Perry, escaped from the vehicle before it was engulfed in flames. He was treated in a hospital and released.

Britain’s official threat level was raised from substantial to severe — meaning an attack is highly likely — following the blast.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Billy Millikan (second to left), owner of Shawnee Quick Mart in Shawneetown, takes a...
Lotto ticket worth $800K sold in Shawneetown, Ill.
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
State and local police are investigating a shooting along Interstate 55 near Blytheville.
Good Samaritan shoots attacker in roadside shooting
The $1 trillion infrastructure law that President Joe Biden signed Monday afternoon, November...
Improvement plans in southeast Mo. include exit 93 interchange in Cape Girardeau
An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday for missing Tennessee 3-year-old Noah Clare. He is believed...
Amber Alert issued for missing 3-year-old from Tennessee

Latest News

According to Jefferson County, Alabama, officials, the shooting occurred at Samuel Associated...
Man shot to death on his first day of work in Ala.
Under the new initiative, the Department of Health and Human Services’ Biomedical Advanced...
US offering investment to boost COVID-19 vaccine capacity
Check out Christmas parades and holiday events in the Heartland.
Christmas parades, holiday events in the Heartland 2021
FILE - LeVar Burton stands onstage after being announced as the Grand Marshal of the 2022 Rose...
LeVar Burton to host ‘Trivial Pursuit’ game show in development
In this Feb. 24 2020, file photo, fans leave the Staples Center after a public memorial for...
Staples Center is changing its name to Crypto.com Arena