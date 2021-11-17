Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Manhattan DA to ask for exoneration of convicted Malcolm X assassins

The Manhattan district attorney will ask a court to exonerate the two men convicted of...
The Manhattan district attorney will ask a court to exonerate the two men convicted of assassinating Malcolm X in 1965.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Two men convicted in the assassination of Malcolm X are set to be cleared after more than half a century, with prosecutors now saying authorities withheld evidence in the civil rights leader’s killing, according to a news report Wednesday.

The New York Times reported Wednesday that Muhammad Aziz and the late Khalil Islam, who spent decades in prison for the crime, were being exonerated after a nearly two-year investigation by their lawyers and the Manhattan district attorney’s office. A court date is expected Thursday.

“These men did not get the justice that they deserved,” District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. told the newspaper.

Malcolm X was gunned down as he began a speech in Harlem’s Audubon Ballroom on Harlem’s Audubon Ballroom on Feb. 21, 1965.

The two men were then known as Norman 3X Butler and Thomas 15X Johnson. Aziz, 83, was released in 1985. Islam was released two years later and died in 2009.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Billy Millikan (second to left), owner of Shawnee Quick Mart in Shawneetown, takes a...
Lotto ticket worth $800K sold in Shawneetown, Ill.
State and local police are investigating a shooting along Interstate 55 near Blytheville.
Good Samaritan shoots attacker in roadside shooting
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
We shared Ike the Panhandling Dog’s story a few months ago. Now, many in Ironton are mourning...
Ironton mourns Ike ‘the Famous Panhandling Dog’
An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday for missing Tennessee 3-year-old Noah Clare. He is believed...
Amber Alert issued for missing 3-year-old from Tennessee

Latest News

Kyle Rittenhouse waits for the jury to enter the room to continue testifying during his trial...
Rittenhouse jury asks to see video on Day 2 of deliberations
Cameron West, 9, receives a COVID-19 vaccination at Englewood Health in Englewood, N.J.,...
White House: 10% of kids have been vaccinated for COVID-19 in 1st 2 weeks
The advisory says that in recent months, Iran has exploited computer vulnerabilities exposed by...
Iran-backed hackers accused of targeting critical US sectors
EPA, lawmakers inch toward limit on toxic chemical leaching into drinking water
EPA, lawmakers inch toward limit on toxic chemical leaching into drinking water