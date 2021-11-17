Letters to Santa by the Puxico Police Dept.

PUXICO, Mo. (KFVS) - Puxico Police Department announced on Tuesday, November 16, that they will be doing Letters to Santa for children.

According to the Puxico Police Department they will have a mailbox located outside for children to deliver their letters.

Children can also mail their letters to P.O. 103, Puxico, Mo 63960.

The police department will be collecting letters from Wednesday, November 17, through Wednesday, December 15.

The Puxico Police Department said the letters will be delivered to Santa and he will send a personal letter back home to the children.

To receive a personal letter from Santa, you must include:

Child’s first and last name

Return address

Must be turned in by the deadline

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.