Last Warm Day Of The Week

Rain Chances Increase Later Today...
Beautiful fall day at Garden of the Gods in southern Illinois.
Beautiful fall day at Garden of the Gods in southern Illinois.
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 3:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mild temperatures this morning in the upper 50s to low 60s. Mostly cloudy to cloudy skies today with strong southerly winds at times that can gust up to 30mph. Winds will help warm temperatures back above average today in the mid to upper 60s ahead of a cold front. A few scattered light showers/sprinkles can occur heading into the early afternoon. During the late afternoon and early evening, the cold front will move into our northwestern counties with better chances of heavier rain at times. A few rumbles of thunder can occur, but there will be no severe weather. Rain may linger in a few spots across Kentucky and Tennessee early Thursday morning. Low temperatures tonight will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Winds will be breezy at times and out of the northwest on Thursday. This will transport cooler and drier air back into our area. Temperatures will continue to remain cooler than average by the end of the week and heading into the weekend. Friday morning is looking to be chilly in the 20s.

-Lisa

