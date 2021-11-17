Heartland Votes
Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office K-9 partner passed away

Jefferson County Sheriff's office Tico the K-9 passed away.
Jefferson County Sheriff's office Tico the K-9 passed away.
By Miya Andrews
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday, November 16, that their K-9 Tico passed away.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Tico, was suffering a major medical event which caused a local veterinarian to end his suffering.

Tico had a major impact on the Sheriff’s Office and the citizens of Jefferson County.

