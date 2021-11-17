Ironton mourns Ike “the famous panhandling dog

IRONTON, Mo. (KFVS) - We’ve shared Ike the Panhandling dog’s story a few months ago.

Today, Tuesday, November 16, the folks of Ironton are mourning the loss of the dog.

Ike, “the famous panhandling hound” dog known for laying at the intersection of 72 and highway N, will no longer be at the 3 way stop.

This is after his owner, Sherry Miller said he was hit by a car on Monday.

“Cry. That’s all I could do,” said Miller.

Miller said Ike was a staple to Ironton.

Community members quickly built a memorial in front of the road he would often rest at.

“Me and my husband went to St. Louis this morning. We come back and it’s just blown up. They’ve come and put flowers on here. They’ve got a GoFundMe page to get some kind of statute memorial,” said Miller.

I talked to Ironton Mayor, Bob Lourwood and he said it’s going to take the city time to adjust to him being gone.

“Now that he’s gone, it’s taken away a subtle landmark something we’re used too. It was always fun to see him there. It was always so fun to see people who weren’t used to the area stopping and trying to pick him up and get him to come t them with hamburgers and pizza,” said Lourwood.

Julia Dill runs the ‘Fans of Crossroads Dog’ Facebook page, an account created before his passing and created the GoFundMe account to raise money for a memorial for Ike.

“We’ll never forget Ike. He was a bright spot in our days, brought us together and uplifted us during hard times. His presence was always a welcome surprise. He meant a lot to people,” said Dill.

Miller said it warms heart to see so many people cared about Ike.

Although he’s gone, she wants his memory to be a happy one, a lot like him.

“People tell me all the time. Oh, I come back and he made me smile, and he did something silly and I laughed. That’s what I want people to think when I think of him,” said Miller.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.