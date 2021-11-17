Heartland Votes
Gov. Beshear to hold Team Kentucky update Thurs.

Cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky as of Wednesday, November 17.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will hold a Team Kentucky update on Thursday afternoon, November 18.

The governor will update Kentuckians on economic development and infrastructure improvements, along with the coronavirus in the Commonwealth.

The briefing will be at 11:30 a.m. at the Capitol.

COVID-19 cases in Kentucky

As of Wednesday, the Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 2,195 new cases of COVID-19 and 36 additional deaths.

The positivity rate is 6.24 percent.

The department reported 757 Kentuckians were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 200 were in the ICU and 100 were on a ventilator.

