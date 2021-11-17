Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Gov. Beshear authorizes COVID-19 vaccination boosters for all Ky. adults

Governor Andy Beshear authorized COVID-19 vaccination boosters for all Kentucky adults.
Governor Andy Beshear authorized COVID-19 vaccination boosters for all Kentucky adults.(Governor Andy Beshear)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear authorized COVID-19 vaccination boosters for all Kentucky adults.

He signed the executive order on Wednesday, November 17 that qualifies every person 18 years old or older and living or working in the Commonwealth to get a COVID-19 vaccination booster six months after their second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines, or two months after a single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The governor said Kentucky was seeing declining case numbers and test positivity rate for many weeks, but recently those numbers began to plateau or even slightly increase.

“We are moving into the amazing holiday season with Thanksgiving, Christmas and other gatherings, which unfortunately are especially risky for COVID-19 being able to spread,” said Governor Beshear. “Because of that, it’s more important than ever that we get people vaccinated and get people their boosters to push their immunity up to the highest levels, because over time that immunity wanes.”

As of Wednesday, more than 437,000 Kentuckians have received a booster.

Governor Beshear said in a news release that cases are spiking again across Europe, which increases his concern for the trajectory in Kentucky’s case numbers without increased vaccinations and boosters.

Until Wednesday, based on U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, Moderna and Pfizer booster shots have been limited to Kentuckians who are over 65, have significant underlying conditions or are exposed to many people through their work.

According to the governor’s office, at least five other states so far have taken similar steps to expand eligibility including: Arkansas, California, Colorado, New Mexico and West Virginia.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Billy Millikan (second to left), owner of Shawnee Quick Mart in Shawneetown, takes a...
Lotto ticket worth $800K sold in Shawneetown, Ill.
State and local police are investigating a shooting along Interstate 55 near Blytheville.
Good Samaritan shoots attacker in roadside shooting
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
We shared Ike the Panhandling Dog’s story a few months ago. Now, many in Ironton are mourning...
Ironton mourns Ike ‘the Famous Panhandling Dog’
An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday for missing Tennessee 3-year-old Noah Clare. He is believed...
Amber Alert issued for missing 3-year-old from Tennessee

Latest News

The United States is now averaging more than 82,000 new COVID-19 cases per day, up 11% over the...
Decisions expected soon on COVID vaccine boosters, antiviral pill
Crowds will once again fill New York's Times Square this New Year's Eve, with proof of COVID-19...
New Year's Eve ball drop in Times Square back on for fully vaccinated
Thanks to an anonymous $20,000 donation, the group will hire four employees to go out into the...
Fruit of the Spirit Ministries receives $20K donation to share Alzheimer’s awareness
The Egyptian Health Department reported nine new positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday,...
Egyptian Health Dept. reported 9 new cases of COVID-19