Gov. Beshear authorizes COVID-19 vaccination boosters for all Ky. adults

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear authorized COVID-19 vaccination boosters for all Kentucky adults.

He signed the executive order on Wednesday, November 17 that qualifies every person 18 years old or older and living or working in the Commonwealth to get a COVID-19 vaccination booster six months after their second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines, or two months after a single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The governor said Kentucky was seeing declining case numbers and test positivity rate for many weeks, but recently those numbers began to plateau or even slightly increase.

“We are moving into the amazing holiday season with Thanksgiving, Christmas and other gatherings, which unfortunately are especially risky for COVID-19 being able to spread,” said Governor Beshear. “Because of that, it’s more important than ever that we get people vaccinated and get people their boosters to push their immunity up to the highest levels, because over time that immunity wanes.”

As of Wednesday, more than 437,000 Kentuckians have received a booster.

Governor Beshear said in a news release that cases are spiking again across Europe, which increases his concern for the trajectory in Kentucky’s case numbers without increased vaccinations and boosters.

Until Wednesday, based on U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, Moderna and Pfizer booster shots have been limited to Kentuckians who are over 65, have significant underlying conditions or are exposed to many people through their work.

According to the governor’s office, at least five other states so far have taken similar steps to expand eligibility including: Arkansas, California, Colorado, New Mexico and West Virginia.

