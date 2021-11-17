Good Samaritan shoots attacker in roadside shooting

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Blytheville police are investigating a shooting that happened at the Division Street/Highway 61 exit of Interstate 55 Tuesday afternoon.

Police tell us that both of the people shot are in critical condition but are stable at this time.

Chief Ross Thompson says that a suspect from out of state was walking in the area when they approached a driver who had pulled over on the side of the road to adjust something on their trailer.

The suspect then attempted to attack the driver leaving the driver shot in the process while two witnesses saw what was happening and tried to help, leaving the suspect shot.

We were told that a SkyCop captured a video of the incident.

Region 8 News has requested the video; we’ll share it with you when it is released.

BREAKING: first responders are on a scene of a crash where two people were found shot on exit 63 in Blytheville pic.twitter.com/EJcQQrUfZO — Monae Stevens (@monaestevens_tv) November 16, 2021

