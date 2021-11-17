First Alert: Windy, warm Wednesday ahead of cold front

(KFVS) - Temperatures will again be above average today and winds will be be strong at times.

Southerly winds will help keep afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Some gusts could reach 30 mph.

A few scattered light showers or sprinkles are possible heading into early afternoon.

A cold front will move into our northwestern counties late this afternoon and early evening.

Heavy rain will be possible, along with a few rumbles of thunder.

Severe weather is not likely.

Lows tonight will be in the upper 30s to 40s.

Rain may linger in a few locations Thursday morning across Kentucky and Tennessee.

Winds out of the northwest will breezy on Thursday, which will bring cooler and drier air back into the Heartland.

Afternoon highs will be cooler than average by the end of the week and heading into the weekend.

Friday morning is looking very chilly in the 20s.

