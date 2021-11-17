Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert: Windy, warm Wednesday ahead of cold front

A beautiful sunrise on the Black River in Williamsville, Mo.
A beautiful sunrise on the Black River in Williamsville, Mo.(Source: cNews/Murray Hammond)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 4:14 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Temperatures will again be above average today and winds will be be strong at times.

Southerly winds will help keep afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Some gusts could reach 30 mph.

A few scattered light showers or sprinkles are possible heading into early afternoon.

A cold front will move into our northwestern counties late this afternoon and early evening.

Heavy rain will be possible, along with a few rumbles of thunder.

Severe weather is not likely.

Lows tonight will be in the upper 30s to 40s.

Rain may linger in a few locations Thursday morning across Kentucky and Tennessee.

Winds out of the northwest will breezy on Thursday, which will bring cooler and drier air back into the Heartland.

Afternoon highs will be cooler than average by the end of the week and heading into the weekend.

Friday morning is looking very chilly in the 20s.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
Billy Millikan (second to left), owner of Shawnee Quick Mart in Shawneetown, takes a...
Lotto ticket worth $800K sold in Shawneetown, Ill.
Elizabeth Bridges is now facing murder charges in connection with the death of Randy Thomas in...
Woman now facing murder charges in death of Hayti man; trial date set
The $1 trillion infrastructure law that President Joe Biden signed Monday afternoon, November...
Improvement plans in southeast Mo. include exit 93 interchange in Cape Girardeau
The FBI asked for information on "John Doe 45," an unknown man who may have information on a...
FBI searches for ‘John Doe 45′ in child exploitation investigation

Latest News

Beautiful fall day at Garden of the Gods in southern Illinois.
Last Warm Day Of The Week
Beautiful fall day at Garden of the Gods in southern Illinois.
First Alert: Dry, mild weather today
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Rain likely tomorrow followed by cooler weather for the end of the week.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Tracking rain on Wednesday