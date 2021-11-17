City of Paducah mourns the passing of their former Mayor Gerry Montgomery

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The City of Paducah announced on Wednesday, November 17, that their former Mayor, City Commissioner and public servant Geraldine Biggs Montgomery, has passed away.

“I was saddened to learn of the passing of my good friend Gerry Montgomery, who was a true champion for Western Kentucky and its people. I had the pleasure of working alongside Gerry during the entirety of her tenure as mayor of Paducah. She brought passion, ingenuity, and incredible generosity to her job, making leaps and bounds of progress throughout her time in office,” said Mitch McConnell, U.S. Senate Republican Leader.

According to the City of Paducah former Mayor Montgomery, focused on regenerating their parks and historic downtown Paducah.

“Gerry will be remembered for many things, including proclaiming Paducah ‘Quilt City U.S.A.’ and opening her city’s famous Quilt Museum. Those kinds of projects – deeply rooted in the historical, artistic, and cultural fabric of Western Kentucky – typified a career focused solely on making Paducah a better place to live, work, and visit. Even after retiring as mayor, Gerry remained involved in Western Kentucky community activism, founding the extraordinarily impactful Community Foundation of West Kentucky,” said McConnell.

In 2018, the City of Paducah named the lake at Bob Noble Park as Lake Gerry B. Montgomery.

The City of Paducah said Mayor Montgomery, founded the Paducah Ambassadors in 1988, also known as the Red Coats.

Gerry Montgomery served as Mayor from 1988 until 1996 and as City Commissioner from 2001 through 2004.

“Kentucky lost one of its finest public servants today. My thoughts are with Gerry’s children, Sarah Katharine, Evelyn, and David, and her five grandchildren. Elaine and I share our deepest condolences with the Montgomery family and will hold them in our prayers,” said McConnell.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.