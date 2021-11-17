Heartland Votes
Advertisement

City of Paducah mourns the passing of their former Mayor Gerry Montgomery

The City of Paducah Mourns the loss of their former Mayor Geraldine Biggs Montgomery.
The City of Paducah Mourns the loss of their former Mayor Geraldine Biggs Montgomery.(City of Paducah)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The City of Paducah announced on Wednesday, November 17, that their former Mayor, City Commissioner and public servant Geraldine Biggs Montgomery, has passed away.

“I was saddened to learn of the passing of my good friend Gerry Montgomery, who was a true champion for Western Kentucky and its people. I had the pleasure of working alongside Gerry during the entirety of her tenure as mayor of Paducah. She brought passion, ingenuity, and incredible generosity to her job, making leaps and bounds of progress throughout her time in office,” said Mitch McConnell, U.S. Senate Republican Leader.

According to the City of Paducah former Mayor Montgomery, focused on regenerating their parks and historic downtown Paducah.

“Gerry will be remembered for many things, including proclaiming Paducah ‘Quilt City U.S.A.’ and opening her city’s famous Quilt Museum. Those kinds of projects – deeply rooted in the historical, artistic, and cultural fabric of Western Kentucky – typified a career focused solely on making Paducah a better place to live, work, and visit. Even after retiring as mayor, Gerry remained involved in Western Kentucky community activism, founding the extraordinarily impactful Community Foundation of West Kentucky,” said McConnell.

In 2018, the City of Paducah named the lake at Bob Noble Park as Lake Gerry B. Montgomery.

The City of Paducah said Mayor Montgomery, founded the Paducah Ambassadors in 1988, also known as the Red Coats.

Gerry Montgomery served as Mayor from 1988 until 1996 and as City Commissioner from 2001 through 2004.

“Kentucky lost one of its finest public servants today. My thoughts are with Gerry’s children, Sarah Katharine, Evelyn, and David, and her five grandchildren. Elaine and I share our deepest condolences with the Montgomery family and will hold them in our prayers,” said McConnell.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State and local police are investigating a shooting along Interstate 55 near Blytheville.
Good Samaritan shoots attacker in roadside shooting
Billy Millikan (second to left), owner of Shawnee Quick Mart in Shawneetown, takes a...
Lotto ticket worth $800K sold in Shawneetown, Ill.
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
We shared Ike the Panhandling Dog’s story a few months ago. Now, many in Ironton are mourning...
Ironton mourns Ike ‘the Famous Panhandling Dog’
An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday for missing Tennessee 3-year-old Noah Clare. He is believed...
Amber Alert issued for missing 3-year-old from Tennessee

Latest News

Cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky as of Wednesday, November 17.
Gov. Beshear to hold Team Kentucky update Thurs.
Young Dolph
City leaders call for calm after rapper Young Dolph shot in Memphis
Young Dolph (Source: Wikimedia)
Source confirms Rapper Young Dolph shot, killed at Memphis bakery
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland