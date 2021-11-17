Cape Girardeau fire chief encourages vacant home owners to board up properties

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Fire Department fought two more vacant house fires over this past weekend and encourage owners to do their part in helping reduce possible vacant house fires.

The two house fires are part of an uptick trend of vacant house fires this year.

Something that could be avoided if more care was taken to the property.

Cape Girardeau Fire Chief Randy Morris encourages more home owners to board up their vacant properties as it could help minimize the fires.

“One, it keeps people from entering the property that are trespassing, and two, it kind of gives us an indication that you are making efforts to make sure the property is somewhat maintained,” said Morris.

With vacant homes, some may become run down and dilapidated which could cause possible injuries to people that enter the home, especially during a fire.

“In some instances, they aren’t maintained properly and the last thing we want is to send our firefighters to a house fire to put out a fire and find that there could be a dilapidated floor that they could fall through,” said Morris.

The fire department is looking to take a different approach to vacant house fires.

One where they would focus more defensively once they are aware the house is condemned.

The two fires this weekend remain under investigation.

Fire crews are working with police as they feel the fires are considered suspicious.

