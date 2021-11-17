Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Cape Girardeau fire chief encourages vacant home owners to board up properties

By Mike Mohundro
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Fire Department fought two more vacant house fires over this past weekend and encourage owners to do their part in helping reduce possible vacant house fires.

The two house fires are part of an uptick trend of vacant house fires this year.

Something that could be avoided if more care was taken to the property.

Cape Girardeau Fire Chief Randy Morris encourages more home owners to board up their vacant properties as it could help minimize the fires.

“One, it keeps people from entering the property that are trespassing, and two, it kind of gives us an indication that you are making efforts to make sure the property is somewhat maintained,” said Morris.

With vacant homes, some may become run down and dilapidated which could cause possible injuries to people that enter the home, especially during a fire.

“In some instances, they aren’t maintained properly and the last thing we want is to send our firefighters to a house fire to put out a fire and find that there could be a dilapidated floor that they could fall through,” said Morris.

The fire department is looking to take a different approach to vacant house fires.

One where they would focus more defensively once they are aware the house is condemned.

The two fires this weekend remain under investigation.

Fire crews are working with police as they feel the fires are considered suspicious.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elizabeth Bridges is now facing murder charges in connection with the death of Randy Thomas in...
Woman now facing murder charges in death of Hayti man; trial date set
An Endangered Person Advisory has been canceled for a missing 18-year-old Oak Grove, Mo. woman.
Missing Mo. 18-year-old found safe
Boyd Lippoldt is facing a murder charge in the death of a man near Dexter, Mo.
Man waives preliminary hearing, trial scheduled in Stoddard Co. murder case
FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2018 file photo, Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of...
Alex Jones liable for defamation in Sandy Hook ‘hoax’ case
The $1 trillion infrastructure law that President Joe Biden signed Monday afternoon, November...
Improvement plans in southeast Mo. include exit 93 interchange in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
This hack is really good if you have lots of garlic cloves to peel.
Life Hacks with Laura: Peeling lots of garlic quickly
Notre Dame is one school in the Heartland that says it doesn't have a problem with finding...
Heartland school says its unaffected by substitute teacher shortage
According to the Corps of Engineers, these areas will be used by people involved in the annual...
Some areas of Rend Lake temporarily close for firearm deer seasons