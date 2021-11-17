Ameren warns customers of scam threats ahead of holiday season

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - Ameren wants to make sure customers in Illinois and Missouri are aware and protected against sophisticated scammers who are aggressively targeting utility customers in the area.

“Customers can protect themselves by recognizing the scam tactics and reporting them to the appropriate authorities,” said Maria Gomez, security supervisor for Ameren.

Gomez says scammers have become more sophisticated by masking phone numbers to appear as though the call is from Ameren or by calling residential or business customers threatening disconnection and demanding immediate payment during busy times, such as during the holiday season.

According to Gomez, a new scammer tactic involves requesting customers to pay using a cash app, which is something Ameren never asks customers to do.

Today, Ameren is joining utility companies worldwide for the sixth consecutive year of the Utility Scam Awareness Day.

The campaign seeks to raise awareness of scams and educate customers before they become victims.

Ameren’s methods for spotting a scam include:

Know the different forms of scams such as phone calls, text messages, in person, and online tactics to target customers into providing personal information or payment.

Scammers often pose as Ameren employees, threatening to disconnect or shut off service if a customer fails to make an immediate payment – typically using a prepaid card or a cash app.

They also often mask incoming calls so they appear to be from Ameren on caller ID systems, and then give a different phone number to make a payment.

Scammers seize the opportunity to target customers during busy or high-anxiety times such as the holiday season, COVID-19 pandemic, or extreme weather.

Door Knocking Impostor: Door-to-door impostors pose as utility workers to gain entry or access into unsuspecting victims’ homes.

Social Media Charity Scam: Social media posts are telling customers that a charity will pay for their utility bills if the customer first makes a partial payment by money transfer.

Scammers offer suggestions on form of payment: loading an app, bitcoin, or locations of where to get cash cards.

Ameren’s advice for protecting against scams:

Never give your credit card, debit card, social security, ATM, checking or savings account numbers to anyone who calls, sends a text message or email, or comes to your home requesting this information.

Don’t trust anyone asking for immediate payment. If you suspect someone is impersonating an Ameren employee, end the conversation and immediately call Ameren Illinois at 1-800-755-5000 or Ameren Missouri at 1-800-552-7583 .

Never purchase a prepaid card to avoid service disconnection or shutoff. Legitimate utility companies do not specify how customers should make a bill payment and always offer a variety of ways to pay a bill. Ameren customers can make payments online, by phone, electronic check, by mail or at in-person pay locations.

For more information, visit Ameren.com/stop-scams . Customers should also follow Ameren on social media to receive the latest updates on scams.

Sign up to manage your account online at Ameren.com where you can immediately check the status of your account.

