148 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death reported in Cape Girardeau Co.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 148 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death as of Wednesday, November 17.

The seven-day positivity rate for the county is 13.4 percent.

There are 90 confirmed cases and 58 probable cases.

The health center also reported 121 newly resolved cases.

As of Wednesday, according to the Missouri COVID Dashboard, 79,065 total doses have been administered to Cape Girardeau County residents.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.