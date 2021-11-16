Heartland Votes
Very Warm This Tuesday

Rain Arrives Mid-Week
A beautiful fall day in the Heartland!
A beautiful fall day in the Heartland!(Source: cNews/ Pam Puckett)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 3:07 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Mostly clear skies this morning with temperatures in the low 40s with isolated upper 30s. A few counties may experience isolated patchy fog. Thin clouds will start to move in during the first half of today with additional clouds during the afternoon making it partly cloudy. Unseasonably warm temperatures today will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Tonight, it will be significantly warmer with temps in the mid to upper 50s.

Mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday with stronger southerly winds ahead of a front. Gusts could range from 20-25mph with isolated higher gusts as the front approaches. Rain will be the primary factor to deal with especially during the second half of Wednesday into early Thursday.

Cooler air will arrive starting Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. Morning temperatures will be back near freezing.

-Lisa

