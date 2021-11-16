Heartland Votes
Tracking rain on Wednesday

By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Enjoy the dry, mild weather today. Cooler weather arrives on Thursday. This evening will be dry and very mild for mid-November. Lows tonight will only drop into the 50s and some areas may even hold onto the lower 60s all night. Rain will start to push into the Heartland through the afternoon and evening hours on Thursday. Out ahead of the rain we will still feel mild temperatures. The rain will will push south and east through the area overnight into early Thursday. Thursday there could be a few lingering showers early, but most of the area will see dry skies for a good chunk of the day. Highs on Thursday will only be in the upper 40s north to the lower/mid mids south.

