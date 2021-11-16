Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Suspect sought for shooting at group in Carbondale

Carbondale Police are working to track down a gunman who opened fire on a group of people...
Carbondale Police are working to track down a gunman who opened fire on a group of people shortly after midnight on Tuesday, November 16.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Carbondale Police are working to track down a gunman who opened fire on a group of people shortly after midnight on Tuesday, November 16.

The shooting happened on the 400 block of East Chestnut Street.

Officers were told that a Black male fired several shots a a group of people nearby.

There were no injuries reported, but officers said a car was damaged.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS (2677).

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elizabeth Bridges is now facing murder charges in connection with the death of Randy Thomas in...
Woman now facing murder charges in death of Hayti man; trial date set
An Endangered Person Advisory has been canceled for a missing 18-year-old Oak Grove, Mo. woman.
Missing Mo. 18-year-old found safe
Boyd Lippoldt is facing a murder charge in the death of a man near Dexter, Mo.
Man waives preliminary hearing, trial scheduled in Stoddard Co. murder case
FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2018 file photo, Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of...
Alex Jones liable for defamation in Sandy Hook ‘hoax’ case
The $1 trillion infrastructure law that President Joe Biden signed Monday afternoon, November...
Improvement plans in southeast Mo. include exit 93 interchange in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

Clockwise from top left: Ashton Gentry, Miss Volunteer 2021; Rebekah Crouse, Miss John A. Logan...
John A. Logan College to host Pageant Night Dec. 11
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 18 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday,...
Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 18 new COVID-19 cases
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
A COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children ages 5 through 11 will be held at Cape Central Middle...
COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children to be held at Cape Central Middle School