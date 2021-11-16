Suspect sought for shooting at group in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Carbondale Police are working to track down a gunman who opened fire on a group of people shortly after midnight on Tuesday, November 16.

The shooting happened on the 400 block of East Chestnut Street.

Officers were told that a Black male fired several shots a a group of people nearby.

There were no injuries reported, but officers said a car was damaged.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS (2677).

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.