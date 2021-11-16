Heartland school says its unaffected by substitute teacher shortage

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - With a national substitute teacher shortage and lowered educational training requirements, subs are still in need at Heartland schools.

Notre Dame High School in Cape Girardeau said they have an easy time finding substitutes to fill their classrooms because of the positive nature of the student body.

“These kids are great kids and well behaved. I’ve never had a problem with anybody,” said Gerry Strohmeyer.

Gerry Strohmeyer is a sub at Notre Dame High School.

He said a misconception about substitute teachers is that they always teach.

“Now, I don’t think a lot of subs are actually teaching. At least I don’t for the most part,” said Strohmeyer.

That’s because some teachers have the curriculum so lined out, it makes his job easy.

“I sometimes say to the administration that you ought to get some robots. Because it’s all lined out. You just do it,” said Strohmeyer.

“I think that the majority of our subs are retired,” said Assistant Principal Paul Unterreiner.

He is the man in charge of finding substitute teachers to cover the classrooms.

“And they are just looking for something to do. And number two I think they like being in our building,” he continued.

He said he has no problem getting subs to cover for teachers.

“I know there is a shortage across the nation and you are seeing that in the news. But we are blessed with about 20 or so subs on our list,” said Unterreiner.

Most of those subs fill-in exclusively at Notre Dame.

“Most of them want to be here more but I don’t have the need for all of them,” said Unterreiner.

When he does, Mr. Strohmeyer is usually one of the first subs he calls.

“I love subbing. And I would encourage anybody to sub,” said Strohmeyer.

The Missouri State Board of Education recently lowered the substitute training requirements to 20 training hours instead of 60 due to the declining number of candidates and COVID-19 concerns.

