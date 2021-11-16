Stories of the Heartland: Author Kenny Sills on his new book set at Southeast Missouri State University

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Kenny Sills is the author of “Tattoo: The Soul Reaper.”

Though he is a resident of St. Louis, he said he has a love for the Cape Girardeau area from his time at Southeast Missouri State University.

“I love coming back and seeing the place and how much it’s the same and how much it’s changed,” Sills said.

This inspired the location of the novel - which is part of a four-part series.

Here’s the description of his latest book:

Plagued by a horrific tragedy, a young boy grows into his role as a cold-blooded murderer and collector of tattoos. Hidden in plain sight, he walks among the students of Southeast Missouri State University, on campus… and below it. One by one, students go missing as the devious killer stalks his prey. Letters appear at the local newspaper, describing how and why he’s using the tattoos, thusly giving him the moniker, “The Soul Reaper.” Detective Luke Parker and the St. Louis forensics team set out for Cape Girardeau, Missouri, to head up the investigation with their advanced technology, to find the one responsible for the student’s disappearances. But not all is as it seems.

