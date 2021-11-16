Store in Mayfield, Ky. burglarized

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - ATF Louisville reported a burglary that occurred on Tuesday, November 2, around 4:33 a.m. at Mayfield True Value store.

According to ATF Louisville the suspect used forced entry into the front door and removed 17 firearms and all handguns.

ATF Louisville said the suspect left the area in a pickup truck.

The robber was seen on camera leaving the area in this truck. (ATF Louisville)

There is a $5,000 reward for anyone that can identify the robber.

Anyone with information regarding this burglary or the identity of the suspect is urged to call ATF at 888-ATF-TIPS.

