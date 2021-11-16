Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Store in Mayfield, Ky. burglarized

The suspect took 17 firearms and all handguns from the store.
The suspect took 17 firearms and all handguns from the store.(ATF Louisville)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - ATF Louisville reported a burglary that occurred on Tuesday, November 2, around 4:33 a.m. at Mayfield True Value store.

According to ATF Louisville the suspect used forced entry into the front door and removed 17 firearms and all handguns.

ATF Louisville said the suspect left the area in a pickup truck.

The robber was seen on camera leaving the area in this truck.
The robber was seen on camera leaving the area in this truck. (ATF Louisville)

There is a $5,000 reward for anyone that can identify the robber.

Anyone with information regarding this burglary or the identity of the suspect is urged to call ATF at 888-ATF-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mystery woman is helping the family whose car was damaged while on their way to see their...
Cape Girardeau woman helps traveling family
An Endangered Person Advisory has been canceled for a missing 18-year-old Oak Grove, Mo. woman.
Missing Mo. 18-year-old found safe
FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2018 file photo, Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of...
Alex Jones liable for defamation in Sandy Hook ‘hoax’ case
An ambulance driver faces a DUI and homicide charges after a wreck killed his patient in Georgia.
Ambulance driver faces DUI, homicide charges after wreck kills patient in Georgia
Two house fires in Cape Girardeau, Mo. over the weekend are under investigation.
2 suspicious house fires under investigation in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Latest News

Crain is currently booked at the McCracken County Jail.
Paducah man charged with assault and burglary
The COVID-19 incidence rate in Kentucky as of November 15.
Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky update
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Check out Christmas parades and holiday events in the Heartland.
Christmas parades, holiday events in the Heartland 2021