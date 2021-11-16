Heartland Votes
Some areas of Rend Lake temporarily close for firearm deer seasons

According to the Corps of Engineers, these areas will be used by people involved in the annual Rend Lake Deer Hunt for Persons with Disabilities and will remain closed as a safety precaution.(Ozark National Scenic Riverways)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BENTON, Ill. (KFVS) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is reminding Rend Lake visitors that many areas will be closed during the firearm deer hunting seasons.

The following recreation areas will be temporarily closed to all vehicle and foot traffic November 19-21:

  • North Sandusky picnic area, boat ramp and campground
  • South Sandusky picnic area, campground, beach and boat ramp
  • South Marcum picnic area and campground
  • Blackberry Nature Trail
  • North Marcum Archery Complex and Mountain Bike Trails

According to the Corps of Engineers, these areas will be used by people involved in the annual Rend Lake Deer Hunt for Persons with Disabilities and will remain closed as a safety precaution.

In addition, all sections of Rend Lake Bike Trail managed by the Corps will be temporarily closed during all firearm deer hunting seasons to those not actively involved in deer hunting.

Bike trails affected by the closure include: the section beginning west of the Franklin Cemetery and continuing to the North Marcum day use area, and trail sections beginning in the North Sandusky day use area and continuing to the South Marcum campground.

If you’re not deer hunting, you’re prohibited from using the trails November 19-21, December 2-5 and December 10-12.

According to the Corps, those wishing to access hunting spots should remember that Federal law prohibits the use of motorized vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, on all governmental managed properties.

For more information on the temporary closures, you can contact the Rend Lake Project Office at 618-724-2493.

