Ribbon cutting scheduled for new addiction recovery center in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for Friday, December 3 to celebrate the grand opening of the We Do Recover Center.

It will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, December 3.

The recovery center is an affiliate of the Gibson Center.

It will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

According to a release from the center, the new facility was developed to extend reach in the community in a positive way.

“We are proud of this facility and believe many people will benefit,” said Ryan Essex, chief operating officer of the Gibson Center.

They said their mission is to “engage, empower and encourage those seeking recovery from addiction and provide a platform for people to experience recovery through advocacy, pro-social activities and community-based events.”

