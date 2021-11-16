Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Ribbon cutting scheduled for new addiction recovery center in Cape Girardeau

The We Do Recover Center is an affiliate of the Gibson Center.
The We Do Recover Center is an affiliate of the Gibson Center.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for Friday, December 3 to celebrate the grand opening of the We Do Recover Center.

It will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, December 3.

The recovery center is an affiliate of the Gibson Center.

It will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

According to a release from the center, the new facility was developed to extend reach in the community in a positive way.

“We are proud of this facility and believe many people will benefit,” said Ryan Essex, chief operating officer of the Gibson Center.

They said their mission is to “engage, empower and encourage those seeking recovery from addiction and provide a platform for people to experience recovery through advocacy, pro-social activities and community-based events.”

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elizabeth Bridges is now facing murder charges in connection with the death of Randy Thomas in...
Woman now facing murder charges in death of Hayti man; trial date set
An Endangered Person Advisory has been canceled for a missing 18-year-old Oak Grove, Mo. woman.
Missing Mo. 18-year-old found safe
Boyd Lippoldt is facing a murder charge in the death of a man near Dexter, Mo.
Man waives preliminary hearing, trial scheduled in Stoddard Co. murder case
FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2018 file photo, Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of...
Alex Jones liable for defamation in Sandy Hook ‘hoax’ case
The $1 trillion infrastructure law that President Joe Biden signed Monday afternoon, November...
Improvement plans in southeast Mo. include exit 93 interchange in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

Billy Millikan (second to left), owner of Shawnee Quick Mart in Shawneetown, takes a...
Lotto ticket worth $800K sold in Shawneetown, Ill.
According to the Corps of Engineers, these areas will be used by people involved in the annual...
Some areas of Rend Lake temporarily close for firearm deer seasons
Paducah firefighters are cooking chili for a good cause.
Firehouse chili event to benefit the United Way of Paducah
Check out Christmas parades and holiday events in the Heartland.
Christmas parades, holiday events in the Heartland 2021