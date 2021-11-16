Heartland Votes
Rain likely tomorrow followed by cooler weather for the end of the week.

By Grant Dade
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. A warm front is moving through the area bringing lots of low level moisture and warmer temperatures. This caused a lot of cloud cover across much of the area. These clouds will likely break up a little this evening but southerly winds will keep temperatures warm overnight. Most areas will see readings remain steady in the upper 50s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and warm. It will be quite breezy as well with winds gusting up to 30MPH out of the south ahead of a cold front. Rain will become likely during the afternoon hours and remain with us over night. Highs tomorrow will range from the middle 60s northwest to the lower 70s southeast.

The cold front will move out of the Heartland Thursday with much cooler weather moving into the area. Lows by Friday morning will be well down in the 20s.

