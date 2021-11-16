Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Perry Co. Health Dept. reported 12 new cases of COVID-19

The Perry County Health Department reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, November 16.
The Perry County Health Department reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, November 16.(WVIR)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, November 16.

The newly reported cases include:

  • 0-12 years - 2
  • 13-17 years - 1
  • 18-64 years - 8
  • 65 and up - 1

A summary of cases includes:

  • Active cases - 68
  • Released from isolation - 4,510
  • Deaths - 74

The health department will be holding a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Wednesday, Nov. 17.

The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elizabeth Bridges is now facing murder charges in connection with the death of Randy Thomas in...
Woman now facing murder charges in death of Hayti man; trial date set
An Endangered Person Advisory has been canceled for a missing 18-year-old Oak Grove, Mo. woman.
Missing Mo. 18-year-old found safe
Boyd Lippoldt is facing a murder charge in the death of a man near Dexter, Mo.
Man waives preliminary hearing, trial scheduled in Stoddard Co. murder case
FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2018 file photo, Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of...
Alex Jones liable for defamation in Sandy Hook ‘hoax’ case
The $1 trillion infrastructure law that President Joe Biden signed Monday afternoon, November...
Improvement plans in southeast Mo. include exit 93 interchange in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

The Southern Seven Health Department reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, November...
28 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Southern 7 Health Dept. region
Billy Millikan (second to left), owner of Shawnee Quick Mart in Shawneetown, takes a...
Lotto ticket worth $800K sold in Shawneetown, Ill.
According to the Corps of Engineers, these areas will be used by people involved in the annual...
Some areas of Rend Lake temporarily close for firearm deer seasons
Check out Christmas parades and holiday events in the Heartland.
Christmas parades, holiday events in the Heartland 2021