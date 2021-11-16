Perry Co. Health Dept. reported 12 new cases of COVID-19
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, November 16.
The newly reported cases include:
- 0-12 years - 2
- 13-17 years - 1
- 18-64 years - 8
- 65 and up - 1
A summary of cases includes:
- Active cases - 68
- Released from isolation - 4,510
- Deaths - 74
The health department will be holding a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Wednesday, Nov. 17.
The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.
Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
