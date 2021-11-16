Paducah good Samaritans stop robbery suspect

PADUCAH, KY. (KFVS) - A Paducah man has several good Samaritans to thank after they stopped a man that attacked him and try to steal from his business.

The Coin Shop in Love Oak Road is where several men restrained a man that attempted to rob the store and assaulted the owner in the process.

In a statement by the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office it states, 58-year-old Nathan Moore, attacked the owner of The Coin Shop and tied his arms with a computer cable in efforts to take money from the business.

That’s when a man came inside the store and confronted Moore.

Moore then tried to get away but was stopped in the parking lot by several citizens.

Ryan Norman is the McCracken County Chief Deputy.

He said incidents like these don’t happen often but he’s glad people stepped up and helped.

“In this specific incident the community was great. They saw somebody else in need and were able to step in and help that person. It takes law enforcement a bit of time for majority of calls to respond,” said Norman.

Norman said he commends the good Samaritans’ bravery but asks people to first call law enforcement in similar situations.

“They have to be aware of their own abilities and their own safety. We won’t ask anybody to do that. But I think for the most part don’t want the stand by and watch an innocent person get hurt,” said Norman.

Norman said Moore is still being held at the McCracken County Jail.

He’s charged with Robbery 1st degree, assault 1st degree and kidnapping.

Norman said the incident is still under investigation.

