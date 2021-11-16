Heartland Votes
Lotto ticket worth $800K sold in Shawneetown, Ill.

Billy Millikan (second to left), owner of Shawnee Quick Mart in Shawneetown, takes a...
Billy Millikan (second to left), owner of Shawnee Quick Mart in Shawneetown, takes a celebratory photo with his employees after selling a $800,000 winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket in the Sunday, November 14, midday draw.(Courtesy of the Shawnee Quick Mart)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SHAWNEETOWN, Ill. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois convenience store sold a winning lotto ticket worth $800,000.

According to the Illinois lottery, the Lucky Day Lotto jackpot ticket was sold at Shawnee Quick Mart in Shawneetown, and matched all five numbers in the Sunday, November 14 midday drawing.

The winning numbers were: 6-7-8-38-45.

The convenience store owner, Billy Millikan, said in a news release he knows who snagged the winning ticket.

“The winner came into the store Monday morning, picked up a claim form and then told one of the checkout ladies that he hit the jackpot,” said Millikan. “He’s been playing Lucky Day Lotto for a while now, and we’re all ecstatic that his lotto numbers hit.”

While Millikan didn’t disclose the winner’s name, he said he’s been a loyal customer for many years.

“He’s been coming to my store as long as I’ve owned the store, which is nearly nine years,” Millikan added. “When we initially found out he won, I think my staff and I were even more excited about his sudden windfall that he was. It couldn’t have happened to a nicer guy.”

The store will receive a selling bonus of one percent of the prize amount. For Millikan, that means a bonus of $80,000 for selling the winning ticket.

According to the Illinois Lottery, this is the second time that the Gallatin County retailer has sold a winning lottery ticket.

Less than three months before, the convenience store sold a $1 million Powerball ticket.

Millikan said this time, he plans to “pay bills with the selling bonus.”

The Illinois Lottery encouraged all the winners to write their names on the back of the tickets and keep them in a safe place. If tickets were bought online or through the Illinois Lottery app, there is no need to print anything.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw to claim their prize.

