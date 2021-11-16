Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Life Hacks with Laura: Peeling lots of garlic quickly

This hack is really good if you have lots of garlic cloves to peel.
This hack is really good if you have lots of garlic cloves to peel.(KFVS)
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - During the holiday season, you may be cooking a little more than you usually do. Here is a garlic hack for you.

This hack is really good if you have lots of garlic cloves to peel.

First, give all the garlic a good hard press to try to break up the inside just a little bit. Then put them inside of a jar.

If you don’t have a jar with a lid you can also use a bowl and put a plate on top of it.

Screw the lid on really tightly. Then you’ll want to shake shake, shake hard for good 20 or 30 seconds.

Now, you can dump out your mixture and notice the cloves are broken up and ready to mince.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elizabeth Bridges is now facing murder charges in connection with the death of Randy Thomas in...
Woman now facing murder charges in death of Hayti man; trial date set
An Endangered Person Advisory has been canceled for a missing 18-year-old Oak Grove, Mo. woman.
Missing Mo. 18-year-old found safe
Boyd Lippoldt is facing a murder charge in the death of a man near Dexter, Mo.
Man waives preliminary hearing, trial scheduled in Stoddard Co. murder case
FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2018 file photo, Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of...
Alex Jones liable for defamation in Sandy Hook ‘hoax’ case
The $1 trillion infrastructure law that President Joe Biden signed Monday afternoon, November...
Improvement plans in southeast Mo. include exit 93 interchange in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

Paducah firefighters are cooking chili for a good cause.
Firehouse chili event to benefit the United Way of Paducah
SIU Researchers working to better quality of life.
SIU researchers working to better the quality of life
Notre Dame is one school in the Heartland that says it doesn't have a problem with finding...
Heartland school says its unaffected by substitute teacher shortage
City of Paducah is holding a Firehouse chili event to benefit the United Way.
Paducah, Ky. Firehouse Chili benefit