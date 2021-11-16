Life Hacks with Laura: Peeling lots of garlic quickly

(KFVS) - During the holiday season, you may be cooking a little more than you usually do. Here is a garlic hack for you.

This hack is really good if you have lots of garlic cloves to peel.

First, give all the garlic a good hard press to try to break up the inside just a little bit. Then put them inside of a jar.

If you don’t have a jar with a lid you can also use a bowl and put a plate on top of it.

Screw the lid on really tightly. Then you’ll want to shake shake, shake hard for good 20 or 30 seconds.

Now, you can dump out your mixture and notice the cloves are broken up and ready to mince.

