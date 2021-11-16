Heartland Votes
John A. Logan College to host Pageant Night Dec. 11

Clockwise from top left: Ashton Gentry, Miss Volunteer 2021; Rebekah Crouse, Miss John A. Logan...
Clockwise from top left: Ashton Gentry, Miss Volunteer 2021; Rebekah Crouse, Miss John A. Logan College 2021; and Rebekah Crouse, Karen Sala-Dollens, Ashot Gentry and John A. Logan College Princess Remy Thorpe.(John A. Logan College)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - A full night of pageants is scheduled at John A. Logan College.

On December 11, the college will host the Miss Southern Illinois, Miss Heartland and Southern Illinois Outstanding Teen Pageants.

They will also crown a Miss, Mrs. and Mr. John A. Logan College.

It will be from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the O’Neil Auditorium. General admission is $10 and free for children ages 5 and younger.

According to JALC, scholarships will be given to all pageants with areas of competition, including private interviews, talent and formal wear.

All Miss Pageant contestants must be between the ages of 19 and 26 on or before Dec. 31. Teen pageant contestants must be between the ages of 13 and 18 on or before Dec. 31. Contestants for the Mrs. and Mr. Pageants can be any age.

“We are excited to return to the O’Neil stage to host these pageants,” said organizer Karen Sala-Dollens. “I know that as always, we will have an impressive group of contestants to compete for these prestigious crowns that are part of the Miss America Organization.”

For applications or more information, you can contact Karen Sala-Dollens at 618-922-6264, Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

