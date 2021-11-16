Heartland Votes
Fruit of the Spirit Ministries receives $20K donation to share Alzheimer’s awareness

By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - A partnership in Dunklin County aims to raise awareness about Alzheimer’s disease.

St. John AME church, the Dunklin County Health Department and the Alzheimers’s Association have joined together in Kennett to form a pilot program called Fruit of the Spirit Ministries.

Thanks to an anonymous $20,000 donation, the group will hire four employees to go out into the community to spread information about Alzheimer’s; and also connect people with resources available to them.

“From going to the doctor to get the essential diagnosis, to knowing that there is help,” said Reverend Dinah Tatman. “So we have people suffering in silence and this partnership and this program is going to make a world of difference.”

The association hopes this pilot program goes well and they can do it across the nation in more communities.

