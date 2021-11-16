Heartland Votes
Frozen turkeys, groceries to be given away to those in need in southern Ill.

Organizers say the giveaway will distribute food to residents of Saline, Johnson, Williamson, Gallatin, Pulaski and Alexander counties.(Pexels/stock image)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - Two community groups will be giving away frozen turkeys and groceries to those in need in southern Illinois.

From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, November 16, Molina Healthcare and Fowler Bonan Foundation will give away 400 bags of groceries at the Heaven’s Kitchen location in Harrisburg.

Organizers say the giveaway will distribute food to residents of Saline, Johnson, Williamson, Gallatin, Pulaski and Alexander counties.

The Harrisburg location is at 21 West Locust Street.

They ask that those attending the distribution stay in their vehicles at all times.

After pulling into the line, they ask that you put your vehicle in park and unlock your trunk or backseat for food to be loaded. Volunteers will not load food into vehicles until they are in park.

