Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 18 new COVID-19 cases
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 18 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, November 16.
A summary of cases includes:
Williamson County:
- New cases - 7
- Females - One teenager and one woman in her 20s.
- Males - One toddler, one preteen, two teenagers and one man in his 30s.
- Total cases - 12,545
- Total deaths - 170
Franklin County:
- New cases - 11
- Females - Two toddlers, two teenagers, one woman in her 20′s and two women in their 40′s.
- Males - One man in his 20′s, one man in his 30′s, one man in his 40′s and one man in his 50′s.
- Total cases -7,662
- Total deaths - 108
