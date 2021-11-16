Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 18 new COVID-19 cases

The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 18 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday,...
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 18 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, November 16.(kfyr)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 18 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, November 16.

A summary of cases includes:

Williamson County:

  • New cases - 7
    • Females - One teenager and one woman in her 20s.
    • Males - One toddler, one preteen, two teenagers and one man in his 30s.
  • Total cases - 12,545
  • Total deaths - 170

Franklin County:

  • New cases - 11
    • Females - Two toddlers, two teenagers, one woman in her 20′s and two women in their 40′s.
    • Males - One man in his 20′s, one man in his 30′s, one man in his 40′s and one man in his 50′s.
  • Total cases -7,662
  • Total deaths - 108

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elizabeth Bridges is now facing murder charges in connection with the death of Randy Thomas in...
Woman now facing murder charges in death of Hayti man; trial date set
An Endangered Person Advisory has been canceled for a missing 18-year-old Oak Grove, Mo. woman.
Missing Mo. 18-year-old found safe
Boyd Lippoldt is facing a murder charge in the death of a man near Dexter, Mo.
Man waives preliminary hearing, trial scheduled in Stoddard Co. murder case
FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2018 file photo, Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of...
Alex Jones liable for defamation in Sandy Hook ‘hoax’ case
The $1 trillion infrastructure law that President Joe Biden signed Monday afternoon, November...
Improvement plans in southeast Mo. include exit 93 interchange in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

A COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children ages 5 through 11 will be held at Cape Central Middle...
COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children to be held at Cape Central Middle School
Family members say the couple were planning to get vaccinated before their wedding. But before...
Unvaccinated couple die of COVID-19 one week apart
Training to become a CNA can take from 6 to 12 weeks. The price of a typical program is around...
College trying to fill CNA classes as nursing facilities need more nurses aides
The Egyptian Health Department reported 21 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, November 15.
Egyptian Health Dept. reported 21 new cases of COVID-19