First Alert: Very warm Tuesday

(KFVS) - A short warming trend begins today!

First, skies will be mostly clear this morning.

A few counties may also have some isolated patchy fog.

Wake-up temperatures are cool in the low 40s with a few isolated upper 30s, but this will be short-lived.

This afternoon will be unseasonably warm with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Clouds will also be increasing throughout the afternoon.

Tonight will be significantly warmer. Lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Skies will be mostly cloudy on Wednesday with stronger southerly winds ahead of a cold front.

Gust could range from 20-25 mph, with isolated gusts.

Wednesday will also be warm with highs near 70.

Rain pushes into the Heartland during the second half of Wednesday into early Thursday.

Behind the front it will be much cooler.

Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 40s to low 50s with morning temps back near freezing.

