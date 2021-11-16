Heartland Votes
Firehouse chili event to benefit the United Way of Paducah

Paducah firefighters are cooking chili for a good cause.
Paducah firefighters are cooking chili for a good cause.(Pexels/stock image)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The City of Paducah is holding a Firehouse Chili event to benefit the United Way of Paducah-McCracken County.

Everyone is invited to Fire Station #1 at 301 Washington St. from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to buy a bowl of chili, hot dog or a boxed meal with chili, a hot dog, chips, dessert and a drink. It is cash or check only.

Paducah firefighters are cooking the chili.

According to the city, Human Resources Generalist McKenzie Huskey is coordinating the lunch.

“We are thankful to be able to provide this fundraising luncheon this year,” she said. “Due to COVID-19, we had to cancel last year’s event. I want to thank the Paducah Fire Department for hosting the luncheon and cooking the amazing chili. This is a great opportunity to enjoy great food and networking and give back to the community. I encourage everyone to stop by Station 1 and support the United Way.”

In 2019, Firehouse Chili raised $1,700.

Annually, city employees raise about $10,000 for the United Way through fundraising events like this one and employee contributions out of paychecks.

