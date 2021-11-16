Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Egyptian Health Dept. reported 9 new cases of COVID-19

The Egyptian Health Department reported nine new positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday,...
The Egyptian Health Department reported nine new positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, November 16.(Pixabay)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELDORADO, Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported nine new positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, November 16.

Saline County

o Female: one girl in her teens, two women in their 30s, one woman in her 50s.

o Male: one boy in his teens, one man in his 30s.

  • Total cases- 4,725
  • Total deaths - 71

Gallatin County

o Female: one woman in her 20s, one woman in her 30s.

o Male: one boy under the age of 5.

  • Total cases- 889
  • Total deaths - 9

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health their healthcare provider and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

They said their public health officials are conducting an investigation of these cases by speaking with individuals who are deemed potential close contacts.

As is protocol public health officials may place other individuals on home quarantine if they are determined to have had significant exposure.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health their healthcare provider and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

They said their public health officials are conducting an investigation of these cases by speaking with individuals who are deemed potential close contacts.

As is protocol public health officials may place other individuals on home quarantine if they are determined to have had significant exposure.

• Caring for a sick person with COVID-19

• Being within 6 feet of a sick person with COVID-19 for about 15 minutes

Being in direct contact with secretions from a sick person with COVID-19

• being coughed on

• kissing

• sharing utensils

COVID-19 shares many symptoms with more common respiratory diseases.

If you have a fever, cough or difficulty breathing call your healthcare provider for further guidance.

In addition, several COVID-19 hotlines have been established:

• Illinois Department of Public Health -1-800-889-3931 or visit them online

• Southern Illinois Healthcare 1-844-988-7800

• Ferrell Hospital (Triage Nurse) 618-273-2275

• Harrisburg Medical Center 618-253-7671

• Christopher Rural Health Planning Corporation Clinic (Eldorado, Carmi, Shawneetown) 1-800-408-735

• Community Health & Emergency Services 1-877-MYCHESI(692-4374)

The public is asked to follow and share trusted sources of information on COVID-19.

The spread of incorrect information during disease outbreaks can lead people to take actions which may not be beneficial to their health or the health of others.

Follow the CDC, IDPH, Illinois Coronavirus website, EHD websites and social media accounts for such trusted information.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elizabeth Bridges is now facing murder charges in connection with the death of Randy Thomas in...
Woman now facing murder charges in death of Hayti man; trial date set
An Endangered Person Advisory has been canceled for a missing 18-year-old Oak Grove, Mo. woman.
Missing Mo. 18-year-old found safe
Boyd Lippoldt is facing a murder charge in the death of a man near Dexter, Mo.
Man waives preliminary hearing, trial scheduled in Stoddard Co. murder case
FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2018 file photo, Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of...
Alex Jones liable for defamation in Sandy Hook ‘hoax’ case
The $1 trillion infrastructure law that President Joe Biden signed Monday afternoon, November...
Improvement plans in southeast Mo. include exit 93 interchange in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

Carbondale Police are working to track down a gunman who opened fire on a group of people...
Suspect sought for shooting at group in Carbondale
The Southern Seven Health Department reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, November...
28 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Southern 7 Health Dept. region
The Perry County Health Department reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, November 16.
Perry Co. Health Dept. reported 12 new cases of COVID-19
In Carbondale, Ill. a group of people were around when a man decided to open fire.
Shots fired in Carbondale, Ill.