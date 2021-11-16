Heartland Votes
COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children to be held at Cape Central Middle School

A COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children ages 5 through 11 will be held at Cape Central Middle School on Thursday, November 18 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.(WMC)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children ages 5 through 11 will be held at Cape Central Middle School on Thursday, November 18 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Appointments are required.

A parent or guardian must attend the clinic with their child.

The Pfizer COVID-19 pediatric vaccine will be administered.

Pharmacists and staff with John’s Pharmacy and Park Pharmacy will be giving the shots.

Organizers of the the pediatric vaccine clinic said 600 doses will be available.

The second dose clinic will be held on Thursday, December 9.

To schedule an appointment, click here.

