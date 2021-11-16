Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Annual Community Christmas Drive by Jackson Police Dept.

Jackson Police Department will be accepting monetary donations and new toys for new born babies...
Jackson Police Department will be accepting monetary donations and new toys for new born babies to children 12 years of age. (Source: KFDA)(KFDA)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Jackson Police Department announced on Tuesday, November 16, that they are accepting monetary donations and new toys for new born babies to children 12 years of age.

The donations will go towards the Jackson Police Department annual Community Christmas Drive.

According to the Jackson Police Department they will be accepting checks and mailed or dropped off money orders to the department for the monetary donations.

They will not be accepting cash or debit/credit cards.

Donations can be dropped off until Monday, December 13.

New unopened toys may be dropped off at these following locations:

  • Jackson Police Department
  • 1st State Community Bank
  • Bank of Missouri in both Jackson locations
  • Commerce Bank
  • 1st Midwest Bank
  • 1st Missouri State Bank
  • Jackson Dental
  • Immaculate Conception Church
  • Immaculate Conception School
  • Main Street Fitness
  • Regions Bank
  • Wood & Huston Bank
  • Southern Bank
  • Jackson Lanes
  • Montgomery Bank
  • US Bank

Locations with money jugs for donations are at:

  • Main Street Fitness
  • Kidds Gas Station in Jackson
  • Jones Drug Store
  • ZX Gas Station in Jackson
  • Jackson Lanes
  • Fischer Auto Parts

For those interested in signing up for the toy drive, you can stop by the police department Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or call 573-243-3151 or use extension 2138.

To be eligible for the toy drive, the child must be between the ages of birth to 12 years of age, reside in the Jackson R-2 School District and only a child’s parent or legal guardian may sign up for the drive.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elizabeth Bridges is now facing murder charges in connection with the death of Randy Thomas in...
Woman now facing murder charges in death of Hayti man; trial date set
An Endangered Person Advisory has been canceled for a missing 18-year-old Oak Grove, Mo. woman.
Missing Mo. 18-year-old found safe
Boyd Lippoldt is facing a murder charge in the death of a man near Dexter, Mo.
Man waives preliminary hearing, trial scheduled in Stoddard Co. murder case
FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2018 file photo, Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of...
Alex Jones liable for defamation in Sandy Hook ‘hoax’ case
The $1 trillion infrastructure law that President Joe Biden signed Monday afternoon, November...
Improvement plans in southeast Mo. include exit 93 interchange in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

Thanks to an anonymous $20,000 donation, the group will hire four employees to go out into the...
Fruit of the Spirit Ministries receives $20K donation to share Alzheimer’s awareness
The We Do Recover Center is an affiliate of the Gibson Center.
Ribbon cutting scheduled for new addiction recovery center in Cape Girardeau
Check out Christmas parades and holiday events in the Heartland.
Christmas parades, holiday events in the Heartland 2021
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland