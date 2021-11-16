Annual Community Christmas Drive by Jackson Police Dept.

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Jackson Police Department announced on Tuesday, November 16, that they are accepting monetary donations and new toys for new born babies to children 12 years of age.

The donations will go towards the Jackson Police Department annual Community Christmas Drive.

According to the Jackson Police Department they will be accepting checks and mailed or dropped off money orders to the department for the monetary donations.

They will not be accepting cash or debit/credit cards.

Donations can be dropped off until Monday, December 13.

New unopened toys may be dropped off at these following locations:

Jackson Police Department

1st State Community Bank

Bank of Missouri in both Jackson locations

Commerce Bank

1st Midwest Bank

1st Missouri State Bank

Jackson Dental

Immaculate Conception Church

Immaculate Conception School

Main Street Fitness

Regions Bank

Wood & Huston Bank

Southern Bank

Jackson Lanes

Montgomery Bank

US Bank

Locations with money jugs for donations are at:

Main Street Fitness

Kidds Gas Station in Jackson

Jones Drug Store

ZX Gas Station in Jackson

Jackson Lanes

Fischer Auto Parts

For those interested in signing up for the toy drive, you can stop by the police department Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or call 573-243-3151 or use extension 2138.

To be eligible for the toy drive, the child must be between the ages of birth to 12 years of age, reside in the Jackson R-2 School District and only a child’s parent or legal guardian may sign up for the drive.

