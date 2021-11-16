Heartland Votes
Advertisement

98 students receive wrong dose of COVID vaccine at school clinic

The school will hold an additional clinic for the affected children to get another dose, at the...
The school will hold an additional clinic for the affected children to get another dose, at the recommendation of the health department and Pfizer.(KWTX)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (Gray News) – Nearly 100 elementary school students in Maryland were given an incorrect dose of the Pfizer COVID vaccine during a clinic held at the school.

According to the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services, 98 children at South Lakes Elementary received doses that were diluted more than recommended.

The school will hold an additional clinic for the affected children to get another dose, at the recommendation of the health department and Pfizer.

“We are confident that this is an isolated situation, and staff have already received additional training on reconstituting and administering pediatric doses,” said Dr. James Bridgers, acting county health officer.

According to DHHS, Montgomery County leads all Maryland jurisdictions in the number of pediatric doses administered of the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elizabeth Bridges is now facing murder charges in connection with the death of Randy Thomas in...
Woman now facing murder charges in death of Hayti man; trial date set
An Endangered Person Advisory has been canceled for a missing 18-year-old Oak Grove, Mo. woman.
Missing Mo. 18-year-old found safe
Boyd Lippoldt is facing a murder charge in the death of a man near Dexter, Mo.
Man waives preliminary hearing, trial scheduled in Stoddard Co. murder case
FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2018 file photo, Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of...
Alex Jones liable for defamation in Sandy Hook ‘hoax’ case
The $1 trillion infrastructure law that President Joe Biden signed Monday afternoon, November...
Improvement plans in southeast Mo. include exit 93 interchange in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

Clockwise from top left: Ashton Gentry, Miss Volunteer 2021; Rebekah Crouse, Miss John A. Logan...
John A. Logan College to host Pageant Night Dec. 11
New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio celebrates the resumption of the New Year's Eve party in...
De Blasio announces 'full-strength' Times Square New Years Eve celebration
In an unusual move, Kyle Rittenhouse, the defendant, was able to draw his jurors Tuesday before...
RAW: Kyle Rittenhouse picks his jurors via raffle ball
Carbondale Police are working to track down a gunman who opened fire on a group of people...
Suspect sought for shooting at group in Carbondale
New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio celebrates the resumption of the New Year's Eve party in...
Times Square is back open on New Year’s Eve — with proof of vaccination