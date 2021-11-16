28 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Southern 7 Health Dept. region

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, November 16.

The newly confirmed cases include:

Alexander County - 1 person in their 60s

Johnson County - 1 person in their teens, 1 person in their 20s, 1 person in their 30s and 1 person in their 50s

Massac County - 1 person in their teens, 3 people in their 20s, 1 person in their 40s, 2 people in their 50s and 2 people in their 60s