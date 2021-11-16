28 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Southern 7 Health Dept. region
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, November 16.
The newly confirmed cases include:
- Alexander County - 1 person in their 60s
- Johnson County - 1 person in their teens, 1 person in their 20s, 1 person in their 30s and 1 person in their 50s
- Massac County - 1 person in their teens, 3 people in their 20s, 1 person in their 40s, 2 people in their 50s and 2 people in their 60s
- Union County - 3 people younger than 10, 2 people in their teens, 3 people in their 20s, 2 people in their 30s, 1 person in their 40s, 1 person in their 50s and 2 people in their 60s
The health department also reported 11 newly recovered cases.
Currently, four of Southern Seven’s counties are in the orange level for warning signs of increased COVID-19 risk. Those include: Union County, Johnson County, Alexander County and Massac County.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.