Woman now facing murder charges in death of Hayti man; trial date set

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman is now facing murder charges in the death of a Hayti man.

Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver amended charges filed against Elizabeth Bridges to first-degree murder, felony murder, armed criminal action, two counts of felony tampering with physical evidence and leaving the scene of an accident.

She was previously charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action in connection with the July 10, 2021 death of Randy Thomas in Hayti, Mo. He had been stabbed and possibly hit by a vehicle.

Bridges’ preliminary hearing was held on Monday, November 15.

Oliver said in a release testimony was presented from investigators with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Division of Drug and Crime Control.

The court ruled in favor of the state and Bridges was bound over to stand trial in Division I.

She is scheduled to appear in front of Honorable Edward Reeves on Dec. 21 in Pemiscot County.

In August, the Stoddard County prosecutor was appointed as special prosecuting attorney in the case due to the Pemiscot County prosecuting attorney recusing himself due to a conflict.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.