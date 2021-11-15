Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Woman now facing murder charges in death of Hayti man; trial date set

Elizabeth Bridges is now facing murder charges in connection with the death of Randy Thomas in...
Elizabeth Bridges is now facing murder charges in connection with the death of Randy Thomas in Hayti, Mo. in July.(Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney's Office)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman is now facing murder charges in the death of a Hayti man.

Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver amended charges filed against Elizabeth Bridges to first-degree murder, felony murder, armed criminal action, two counts of felony tampering with physical evidence and leaving the scene of an accident.

She was previously charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action in connection with the July 10, 2021 death of Randy Thomas in Hayti, Mo. He had been stabbed and possibly hit by a vehicle.

Bridges’ preliminary hearing was held on Monday, November 15.

Oliver said in a release testimony was presented from investigators with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Division of Drug and Crime Control.

The court ruled in favor of the state and Bridges was bound over to stand trial in Division I.

She is scheduled to appear in front of Honorable Edward Reeves on Dec. 21 in Pemiscot County.

In August, the Stoddard County prosecutor was appointed as special prosecuting attorney in the case due to the Pemiscot County prosecuting attorney recusing himself due to a conflict.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mystery woman is helping the family whose car was damaged while on their way to see their...
Cape Girardeau woman helps traveling family
An Endangered Person Advisory has been canceled for a missing 18-year-old Oak Grove, Mo. woman.
Missing Mo. 18-year-old found safe
FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2018 file photo, Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of...
Alex Jones liable for defamation in Sandy Hook ‘hoax’ case
An ambulance driver faces a DUI and homicide charges after a wreck killed his patient in Georgia.
Ambulance driver faces DUI, homicide charges after wreck kills patient in Georgia
Two house fires in Cape Girardeau, Mo. over the weekend are under investigation.
2 suspicious house fires under investigation in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Latest News

Kenny Sills is the author of "Tattoo: The Soul Reaper." He attended Southeast Missouri State...
Stories of the Heartland: Kenny Sills
The Perry County Health Department reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, November 15.
Perry Co. Health Dept. reported 22 new cases of COVID-19
Crain is currently booked at the McCracken County Jail.
Paducah man charged with assault and burglary
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Training to become a CNA can take from 6 to 12 weeks. The price of a typical program is around...
College trying to fill CNA classes as nursing facilities need more nurses aides